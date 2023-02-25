The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that Beijing and Moscow are discussing the possibility of selling the latest weapons manufactured by China to the Russian Armed Forces.

The experts of the so-called analytical center, founded in 2007 and engaged in “research in the field of defense and international affairs”, made their conclusions allegedly on the basis of some US intelligence data.

“China is seriously considering sending deadly aid to the Russian Federation amid continued pressure from Western sanctions regimes on the Russian military-industrial base… So far, according to ISW experts, no final decision has been made in Beijing, but the supply of attack drones and ammunition is being discussed at numerous meetings with Russian officials, ”the Pravda.ru resource broadcasts the conclusions of the organization’s experts.

BLiTZ wrote: the American media, based only on sources known to them, claim that the Russian army can receive UAVs and artillery from Chinese industry to intensify a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. Such data, in particular, is replicated by CNN and The Wall Street Journal, citing “officials familiar with intelligence findings.”

To destroy the army of the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv in the NVO zone, Russian troops will receive unmanned aerial vehicles and ammunition in increased volumes. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, informed about this earlier after a trip to the Izhevsk defense industry plants.

WSJ and CNN: China is considering transferring drones to Russia February 25, 2023 at 10:42 am

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization. Putin has repeatedly stressed that all the tasks of the NMD will be fulfilled.

(function() { var sc = document.createElement(‘script’); sc.type=”text/javascript”; sc.async = true; sc.src=” sc.charset=”utf-8″; var s = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)(0); s.parentNode.insertBefore(sc, s); }());