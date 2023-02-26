Minsk is able to assist Moscow and Beijing in circumventing Western economic sanctions.

Analysts of the so-called Institute for the Study of War (ISW) from the United States came to this conclusion against the backdrop of plans by Belarusian head Alexander Lukashenko to visit the People’s Republic of China at the end of February.

"Probably, Russian and Chinese officials have developed plans for the delivery of weapons to the Russian Federation on fake shipping documents in order to avoid international sanctions. China may try to use agreements with Belarus to cover up the violation of sanctions," broadcasts logic of experts from across the ocean resource NEWS.ru.

BLiTZ wrote: the American media, based only on sources known to them, claim that the Russian army can receive UAVs and artillery from Chinese industry to intensify a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. Such data, in particular, is replicated by CNN and The Wall Street Journal, citing “officials familiar with intelligence findings.”

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization. Putin has repeatedly stressed that all the tasks of the NMD will be fulfilled.