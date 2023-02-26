ISW: Western countries have already started preparing a pact between NATO and Ukraine

The American think tank ISW, which studies the war, has published new information about the situation in Ukraine. ISW experts said that three Western countries: Germany, France and the UK are working on a pact that will link NATO and Ukraine.

Details at the ISW center were not provided. But they said that one of the terms of the agreement would be the supply of modern guns, ammunition and military equipment to Ukrainian nationalists. It is worth recalling that at every meeting, Volodymyr Zelensky demands a lot of military assistance from the West. The question of Ukraine joining NATO is not yet on the agenda.

According to ISW analysts, the West plans to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a counteroffensive. The three countries that are preparing the pact are aware that without their help, Ukraine will not last long. New deliveries will help strengthen the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.