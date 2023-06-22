IT action on two big chemical manufacturing groups of Vadodara

Vadodara / Ahmedabad, 22 June (Hindustan Times). The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided a total of 7 places in Vadodara, including two big chemical companies, their offices and residences of directors. In the raid, information has been received regarding tax evasion of crores of rupees. The department has received a large number of objectionable papers. All are being investigated.

The Income Tax Department conducted raids at Vadodara’s Gorwa, chemical company’s office near Gotri Harinagar water tank, Gorwa BIDC, Panoli GIDC and chemical manufacturing units located at Nandeshri. Apart from this, simultaneous raids were conducted at a total of 7 places including the residences and offices of the directors of the companies. The Income Tax Department has also taken the help of the local police.

According to departmental sources, a large amount of objectionable documents have been found. Apart from this, the bank account is being investigated. The departmental officers have gathered information regarding the chemical production and sale being done in the company. The department has also taken inward-outward (purchase-sale) computer data in its possession. The bank lockers of the company have been sealed. The bank accounts of the family members are also being scrutinised. The cash and jewelery found at the residence of the directors is also being assessed.