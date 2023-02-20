It became known about the participation of the third car in an accident near St. Petersburg

The accident in the Leningrad region, which claimed the lives of five people, involved not two, but three cars. This was reported by the bus driver, who witnessed the accident, to Izvestia on Monday, February 20.

According to him, he did not catch the moment of collision between two cars, but he saw how a jeep flew out of the corner. The driver, apparently, was unable to slow down in time, noticing the accident.

“I stopped, a minute has not passed, a car flies out of there, a dark jeep. He began to slow down and sees that he can’t stop and drove straight between these cars, ”the man said.

The accident between the city of Vyborg and the village of Sovetsky in the Vyborg district was reported by a source of Izvestia the day before. Among the four dead, according to updated data, a four-year-old child.

In addition, three victims were taken to the Vyborg Interdistrict Hospital.

It also became known that the baby injured in the accident was taken away not by doctors, but by eyewitnesses passing by. At the moment, Yaroslav A. is in intensive care with a traumatic brain injury. According to preliminary data, his entire family died in the accident.