February 24, 2023, 12:12 – BLiTZ – News

Columnist Alexander Sitnikov shared his opinion about the place where the decisive battle will take place as part of a special operation in Ukraine. He reports this in his material for the Free Press.

Alexander Sitnikov noted that the Kiev regime hopes to capture the Sea of ​​\u200b\u200bAzov, as this would open an exit to the Crimea. However, according to the observer, the decisive battle for the special operation will not be held there. He believes that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hopes that Russia will not launch a counteroffensive near Kharkov. Otherwise, it will become a decisive battle for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The political observer believes that the offensive of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Kharkov direction can be quite effective.

In addition, the material suggests that Washington will order the Ukrainian government to conduct a decisive oncoming battle in the Kharkiv region. In this case, Sitnikov notes, a decision will be made to freeze the conflict according to the “Korean scenario”.

Alexander Sitnikov believes that such a scenario implies the signing of an agreement with the Russian side, which, however, will not be implemented.

Earlier, the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”, a member of the main council of the regional administration, Vladimir Rogov, announced the construction of fortified areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the part of Zaporozhye controlled by Kyiv. Read more about this in the material.