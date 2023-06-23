‘It is a process of opposition unity that will go ahead’, says Rahul Gandhi after opposition meeting

The Mahajutan of the opposition took place on Friday in Patna, the capital of Bihar, after which all the leaders issued a joint statement. After the meeting of opposition parties, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that it was a very good meeting, it was agreed to walk together. After the meeting, the Congress strongly attacked the Modi government at the Center. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that we are meeting again in Shimla on July 10 or 12 in which we will prepare a common agenda. We will have to work differently in each state.

Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP and the Sangh i.e. the RSS are busy attacking the foundation of India. This is a fight of ideology and we stand together. He said that we have decided that we will work together and protect our common ideology. This is the process of opposition unity which will go ahead.

What did Uddhav Thackeray say

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that we have come together to maintain the unity and integrity of the country. In the future, we will all together oppose the attack on our democracy. We will stand together against whoever wants to bring dictatorship in the country. The beginning has been good.

What did Mamta Banerjee say

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee said that we are one, we will fight together. Bihar has been the land of mass movements and once again history making has started from this state. Some people say that if the ‘dictatorial’ government is re-elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, then there will be no next elections in the country.

-Nitish Kumar said that soon there will be another meeting, in which further things will be decided, Kharge ji will organize this meeting.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the next meeting of opposition parties would be held in Shimla in July.

After the meeting of opposition parties, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that we will try that we will not allow Gandhi’s country to become ‘Godse’s country’.