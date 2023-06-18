‘It is easy to talk about doubling the income of farmers’, CM Ashok Gehlot targeted the Modi government

Assembly elections are going to be held in Rajasthan later this year. Before this, the phase of rhetoric has started. The latest statement has come in front of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He has said that it is easy to talk about doubling the income of the farmers. He should tell how many steps (in this direction) have been taken by the Modi government at the Center in the last 5 years. We are taking one step after another. We are giving good seeds, good fertilizers to the farmers. If our government is formed, we will emphasize on micro irrigation.

Money was added to the account of cattle herders

Let us discuss here that the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, has deposited money in the accounts of about 42 thousand cattle herders on Friday. This money has been deposited as compensation in the accounts of those cattle herders whose milch cows had died due to lumpy disease. CM Gehlot has transferred a total of Rs 175 crore. State Chief Minister Gehlot transferred 40-40 thousand rupees to bank accounts (DBT) for maximum two milch cows per family in the accounts of affected cattle rearers across the state.

