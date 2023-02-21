“It is impossible to make money in the Russian Federation” – Entrepreneur Kovalev – on the state of business in the country

February 21, 2023, 15:02 – BLiTZ – News

The new package of anti-Russian sanctions includes a ban on the sale to Russia of industrial and high-tech goods such as aircraft engines, heavy construction equipment and communications systems. In addition, dozens of types of electronic components, several banks, hundreds of people and companies, and even plumbing may be subject to sanctions.

The leader of the All-Russian Movement of Entrepreneurs, public figure Andrei Kovalev, on the air of the BLiTZ, explained why the state, without providing support to Russian entrepreneurs now, risks facing an unprecedented economic crisis.

“We are the richest country in the world: we have oil, gas, all metals, diamonds, timber. GDP growth rates in Russia can reach 20%. But instead of exempting businesses from taxes and giving loans at 2%, our financial block piled up all taxes, and then America stole them. They stole 400 billion dollars from us, which will eventually go to Ukraine. Sanctions are just the beginning. They will shut off oxygen to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and China. China occupies 75% of the market in Europe and the USA, and Russia – only 2%. No one is going to the Russian Federation now, because it’s impossible to make money here, everything has sunk by almost 30% – sales of cars, apartments, attendance at restaurants and shops.”

Tension is growing in Russian society and in business, Kovalev stated. The margin of safety is a year or a year and a half, and then irreversible consequences will begin.