February 24, 2023, 11:31 – BLiTZ – News

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev spoke about the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine and the possible prospects for negotiations with Kiev. It is reported by RIA Novosti.

Dmitry Medvedev stressed that for a year now Russian servicemen have been restoring order and justice “on our land.”

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation believes that negotiations with the Ukrainian side will be difficult. He also stressed that he was not sure that they would be held with the participation of the current President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. He also expressed his concern that even after the end of the conflict, there may be some relapses.

“At some point, the new bloody boys, backed to the wall by once again unbelted Bandera, who call themselves the legal Ukrainian authorities, will again provoke a world conflict.”

In this regard, Dmitry Medvedev noted that it is very important to achieve the goals of the special operation, which include the eradication of neo-Nazism, in order for the world to find the long-awaited peace.

“Destroy neo-Nazism to the ground. In order not to waste time later on catching the remnants of Bandera gangs in the Little Russian forests, ”Medvedev emphasized.

