It is not easy to convince Sachin Pilot! Congress will have to do more brainstorming in Rajasthan, know why

Presently there is Congress government in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and assembly elections are going to be held in both the states this year. The Congress is trying hard to repeat its government in both these states. In Chhattisgarh, the crisis of Congress seems to be averted, but now everyone is waiting for how it will avert the crisis in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot, who opened a front against his own government, has made a tweet, after which many speculations are being made.

Rajasthan Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Sachin Pilot wrote on his Twitter wall that hearty congratulations and best wishes to Mr. TS Singh Dev on being made the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh… With this tweet, he congratulated Chhattisgarh Congress senior leader Singh Dev. Has shared a smiling photo of. By making TS Singh Dev the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh before the elections, the Congress has averted the crisis here.

Sachin Pilot is an attacker on his own government

After Chhattisgarh, Congress is now focusing on Rajasthan where an important meeting has been called on July 3. What will happen in Rajasthan now? Will Congress fix everything by giving some important responsibility to Sachin Pilot? There are some such questions which are arising in the minds of the people. Let us tell you that Sachin Pilot has spoken against his own government on many forums. Not only this, he has also left the post of Deputy Chief Minister and Congress Party chief.

Shri T.S. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Singh Dev ji on being made the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.@TS_SinghDeo pic.twitter.com/lSbnD3GJ9j

Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) June 28, 2023



More brainstorming will have to be done in Rajasthan

Ever since the Congress has made changes in Chhattisgarh, many kinds of discussions are happening in Jaipur. While assembly elections are going to be held in Rajasthan this year. Considering that the Congress in Rajasthan does not want to take any such step which may harm it in the elections. However, Congress will have to do more brainstorming in Rajasthan than in Chhattisgarh. This is because despite the Cold War in Chhattisgarh, Baghel and Singh Deo displayed civility and refrained from personal attacks on each other.

Pilot has shown rebellious form with 18 MLAs

On the contrary, in Rajasthan, ever since Sachin Pilot rebelled with 18 MLAs in 2020, the Congress crisis is showing no signs of abating. Congress recovered from the crisis of 2020 but the rhetoric between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot did not stop. Where Gehlot rejected Sachin Pilot, called him useless and a traitor… Pilot said that Gehlot’s leader is not Sonia Gandhi but former BJP CM Vasundhara Raje.