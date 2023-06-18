It is not the job of the Governor to see election violence

West Bengal Panchayat Election: Violence continues in West Bengal ahead of the Panchayat elections. Governor CV Anand Bose has taken action to discuss what steps are being taken to stop the continuous violence. The statement of TMC MP Saugata Roy has come to the fore on the action of His Excellency. He said that 3 people of TMC have been killed. Law and order is under the state government, it is not the job of the governor. It is the job of the State Election Commissioner to look into electoral violence. The governor has no role after the announcement of elections.

Your Excellency took action

Actually, after the continuous violence before the Bengal Panchayat elections, Governor CV Anand Bose visited the violence-affected areas of South 24 Parganas, Bhangad and Canin. During this, he expressed concern over political violence and said that political violence in Bengal should end at any cost. He said that victory in elections should be based on the count of votes and not on the number of dead bodies. Governor CV Anand Bose summoned State Election Commission Rajiv Sinha to discuss what steps are being taken to stop the continuous violence.

TMC claims

Here, TMC MP Saugata Roy claims that only TMC people have been killed in this violence. According to TMC, the Governor was sitting in the BJP office during the Bhangarh and Canin tour. TMC has expressed displeasure over all the activities of the Governor in Bhangarh and Canin. It may be known that violence is being seen in Bengal only after the announcement of Panchayat elections. One activist each of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the Trinamool Congress was killed in the political violence in Bhangad, while more than a dozen were injured.

