‘It is wrong to live in PM’s house without a wife’, Lalu Yadav’s two-sided taunt on the pretext of Rahul Gandhi’s marriage

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav He is famous for his typical style. He has given a two-sided taunt on the question asked about opposition unity and the candidature of the Prime Minister. Lalu has simultaneously taunted Rahul Gandhi’s candidature for the post of PM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Wrong to live in PM house without wife: Lalu

When Lalu Prasad Yadav was asked by the opposition about the face of the Prime Minister’s post and the advice to marry Rahul Gandhi, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, whoever becomes PM, he should not live without a wife. It is wrong to live in PM’s residence without a wife. It should end. Whoever is the Prime Minister, he should live with his wife. This statement of Lalu Prasad Yadav is being seen as a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s candidature. Along with this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also being seen as a target. When asked how many seats the alliance would get in the 2024 elections, he said, at least 300 seats.

Lalu called PM Modi the convenor of the corrupt

Lalu Prasad Yadav Called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the convener of the corrupt. When Lalu was asked that PM Modi says that not a single corrupt person will be spared, to which Lalu replied, PM Modi himself is the convenor of the corrupt. The one who was called corrupt, he was made a minister in Maharashtra. These are two faced people.

Bihar: Do whatever you want to do now, what will happen when the government leaves, Lalu Yadav furious over the charge sheet against Tejashwi Yadav

Rahul Gandhi was advised to get married

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, in his well-known cheeky style, told former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in a press conference held after the meeting of opposition parties in Patna on June 23 that you get married, we will go to the wedding procession. In response to this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that if you have said, then (marriage) will happen. The former Chief Minister of Bihar said, you did not listen to our advice, did not get married. Time hasn’t passed yet. You get married, we go to the procession. He said, your mother (Sonia Gandhi) used to say that he does not listen to us, get married. You get married. The leaders and others present there started laughing at this cheeky style of Lalu Prasad.