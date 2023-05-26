IT Raid on DMK minister Senthil Balaji’s premises, documents being searched at 40 places including Chennai-Karur

IT Raid: There is big news from Tamil Nadu. The Income Tax Department team raided the premises of DMK Minister Senthil Balaji. The IT raid team is conducting raids at around 40 locations in the residences and offices of various government contractors having alleged links with Minister Senthil Balaji. Raids are going on in Chennai, Karur and other places.

#WATCH , IT raids across Tamil Nadu in around 40 locations at various Government contractors’ residences and offices who have alleged connection with Minister Senthil Balaji. Raids are currently underway in Chennai, Karur and other places. More details awaited: Sources(Visuals… pic.twitter.com/vSM3gYYxiQ

— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023



Income Tax raids on minister’s premises: Let us tell you, Income Tax Department officials have raided the premises associated with Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji. Raids are being conducted on the premises of persons allegedly associated with the minister. The IT team is going through the documents. Raids are being conducted in several cities including Chennai, Karur and Coimbatore. Significantly, Balaji also has the charge of Excise Department.