It was not us, but China that spoiled relations with India: S Jaishankar

Kolkata, 30 June (Hindustan Times). Regarding the strain in India-China relations, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said in two words on Friday that it was not India but China that spoiled its relations with India. Addressing as the chief guest at a discussion organized on Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee in Kolkata, Jaishankar said that it was not India but China that spoiled relations with us.

On trade relations with China, he said India always tried to have good relations with its neighbors but it was China that spoiled the relations. It violated the 1993 and 1996 agreements. China did not respect India’s sovereignty. Challenged our sovereignty by deploying troops on the border. That’s why China is solely responsible for whatever sourness has come in the relations between China and India.

Jaishankar said that India always wants good relations with neighbors and we have tried this at every level. But China will have to understand that because of it the relationship has deteriorated and it will have to be rectified by them. The Foreign Minister made it clear that today India is respected all over the world as a global power and our stand is very clear in this matter that we will not compromise on the sovereignty and strategic position of the country at any cost.