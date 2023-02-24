Italian admiral Dragone said that the conflict in Ukraine will not be resolved militarily

February 24, 2023, 16:49 – BLiTZ – News

The conflict in Ukraine is not possible to end militarily, because neither side has a significant advantage.

This information was shared by the head of the General Staff of the Italian Armed Forces, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, during a conversation with the newspaper la Stampa.

“The Russians will never be able to overthrow the Ukrainian leadership, just as the Ukrainians will never be able to regain all the territories that were captured by Russia,” the admiral emphasized.

Based on his statements, this cannot change over time. But, as the head of the General Staff of the Italian Armed Forces pointed out, European countries should not leave this confrontation “frozen”. Dragone noted that the Ukrainian crisis was a serious wake-up call for a problem that had been dormant for many years.

It is noted that we are talking about the problem of developing a unified European defense system. The purpose of this system, according to his information, is to form a powerful level of deterrence so that the enemy, in the event of an attack, realizes that “his attack will not pay off.”

Recall, the journalist of the Times newspaper, specializing in diplomatic issues, Katherine Philp, presented six possible scenarios for ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, among which there is even a nuclear war and NATO intervention. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.