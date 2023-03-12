Italian MP spoke about the plans of migrants from Libya

March 12 - BLiTZ. Italian intelligence agencies have received information that 685 thousand migrants from Libya are going to secretly enter Italy using the ports of the Mediterranean Sea. The information was published on the official website of Tommaso Foti. This was reported by the publishing house "Kommersant".

Several charitable foundations at the same time started talking about the missing migrants after the boat with them capsized in the sea. According to experts, not all migrants from Libya will be able to get to the shores of Italy alive. Some of them will die at sea, and some will reach the shores of other states, in which they will not be very welcome.

Italian Foreign Minister: Western countries have never discussed sending troops to Ukraine March 12, 2023 at 14:31

Photo: IA SM-News