Italian officer convicted of selling secrets to Russia

March 10 - BLiTZ. The military tribunal of Rome found Italian Navy officer Walter Biot guilty of spying for Russia and sentenced him to 30 years in prison, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.ansa.it/sito/notizie/cronaca/2023/03/09/spionaggio-walter-biot-condannato-a-30-anni-dai-giudici-militari-_31f21efc-8473-4c7e-9cb2-768896f3865f.html">informs</a> news agency Ansa.

Biota was detained in March 2021 for handing over classified documents to an employee of the Russian embassy in Italy in exchange for a financial reward. According to the investigation and the court, the Italian photographed secret documents to which he had access in his service, and then sold the data obtained to representatives of Russia.

According to the court, exhaustive evidence of Biot’s guilt was obtained, but the latter’s lawyer said that he would continue to fight for the acquittal of his client.

Daily Mail: British special forces banned from using TikTok and other social networks due to fears of espionage March 5, 2023 at 15:37