March 15 - BLiTZ. The mother of the Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci was a Circassian. This was stated by the Italian writer and professor of literature Carlo Vecce, reports the newspaper Avvenire.

Vecce discovered in the State Archives of Florence a document from November 1452 on the release of a woman, which states that she was the daughter of a Circassian prince named Jacob. The document was signed by the notary Piero da Vinci, the artist’s father.

The researcher believes that the artist’s parent came to Florence from the Caucasus through Venice as a slave, worked as a weaver and was a hired breadwinner.

