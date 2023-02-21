Italy is considering sending long-range missiles to Ukraine. This was reported by the newspaper on February 21 Corriere della Sera.

Currently, the leadership of the republic is working on the seventh package of military assistance to Kyiv. In addition to long-range missiles, drones can enter it. The final composition of the package will be determined after consultations with Western partners, the source said.

The interlocutor of the publication in the Ministry of Defense mentioned that the stocks in the arms depots are declining, but Italy still has the opportunity to satisfy Ukraine’s requests.

Earlier, on February 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the taboo on the supply of long-range missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was already being lifted.

On February 10, The Times newspaper reported that Kyiv was ready to use British long-range missiles to strike at Crimea. A source in the Ukrainian defense ministry confirmed that Kyiv is working on such a scenario. At the moment, negotiations are underway on the number of missiles that the UK is ready to supply to Ukraine, the newspaper added.

On February 3, the Pentagon announced the allocation of a new $ 2.17 billion military assistance package to Ukraine, which included GLSDB shells with a range of 150 km. Later, the US defense department said that the United States was leaving it up to Kyiv to use long-range projectiles to strike at Crimea.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, during a briefing on February 10, said that the package of military assistance from the United States announced on February 3 for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is pushing Kyiv to commit war crimes. She also stressed that the financial assistance announced by Brussels to Kyiv will be spent on the “slaughter”.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.