Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Italy Antonio Tajani said that the sending of troops by the West to Ukraine has never been discussed. He made this statement on Sunday, March 12.

“We never talked about sending troops to Kyiv. Recently, a meeting was held within the framework of the G7 with the participation of [госсекретаря США Энтони] Blinken, during which the sending of troops to Ukraine was not discussed,” Tajani said on air Radio 24.

On March 10, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Western countries are very close to seriously discussing the sending of allied troops to Ukraine. According to him, the world has never been so close to a local conflict turning into a world war.

On the same day, an American politician, a candidate for governor of Kentucky, Jeffrey Young, noted that the introduction of a NATO military contingent into Ukraine could provoke a third world war. He advised Western countries to think twice before sending their soldiers to Ukraine.

At the same time, French MEP Thierry Mariani said that the goal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to draw European nations into the conflict. He also urged Western leaders to clarify whether they would send their soldiers to Ukraine.

The Russian side, in turn, has repeatedly spoken about the escalation of the conflict due to the transfer of weapons to Ukraine by Western countries. So, on February 1, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the words of French President Emmanuel Macron that the supply of military aircraft to Kyiv would not escalate the conflict. She called the French leader’s statement absurd, and also expressed confidence that such statements would only increase the “irrepressible appetite of the Zelensky regime.”

In December last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Western countries are deliberately aggravating the situation in the world and multiplying chaos. The Russian leader suggested that in this way the Western elites seek to maintain their dominance.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.