itc demerger news make stock price high became largest consumer stock beat hindustan unilever after 4 years mdn

Reliance’s demerger happened recently

Demerger of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries (Reliance Industries Demerger) happened on Thursday. At the end of the pre-open session of the company NSE At Jio Financial Services (jfsl)’s shares stood at Rs.273 per share. However, earlier it was being estimated that the share price of Jio Financial Services could be between Rs 160 to Rs 190 per share. However, the stock price went far ahead of expectations. After the demerger, the shares of Reliance Industries have also seen a lot of growth. There was lethargy in the global market since morning. Its effect was seen on the Indian market. But, shortly after the market opened, there was a jump in the stock of Reliance Industries. The company’s stock reached 2,619 with a gain of 39 points.