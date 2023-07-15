ITO, Red Fort as well as water filled near Rajghat, submerged Delhi, see the condition in pictures

delhi flood ITO

The condition of Delhi is pathetic due to water. Due to the increase in the water level of Yamuna river, there has been a situation of water-logging in the Yamuna market. People are facing problems. Due to the increase in the water level of Yamuna river, a situation of water-logging has been created at Shanti Van, which has affected life.

delhi flood lal kila

Due to the increase in the water level of Yamuna, flood-like situation persists in many areas of the national capital Delhi. In many places, Yamuna water has reached the roads due to which people have to face difficulties in movement. Some videos have surfaced from Wazirabad. Due to the increase in the water level of Yamuna river, the situation of water logging is being seen on ITO road due to which people are facing problems.

delhi flood rajghat

Due to the rise in the water level in the Yamuna river after heavy rains, a water-logging situation has persisted near Rajghat. However, some relief news has come to the fore today. The water level of Yamuna river has decreased by 24 cm in 12 hours.

delhi flood india gate

Due to the release of water from Hathinikund barrage in Haryana, a flood-like situation has arisen in Delhi. Yamuna river is flowing three meters above the danger mark. Yamuna’s water level reached 208.66 meters on Thursday, breaking a 45-year-old record. Yamuna water has flooded many major areas of the city including the Delhi Secretariat, affecting traffic.

delhi flood photo

Outside the Red Fort, water has reached above the knees. There has been waterlogging up to 500 meters of the CM residence. Yamuna Bazar, Majnu Ka Tila, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Monastery Market, Wazirabad, Geeta Colony and Shahdara area areas have also been flooded. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the closure of schools and colleges till July 16.

delhi flood lg house

The Delhi government has issued an advisory saying that people from outside states should not enter Delhi. Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border and Chilla border have been sealed as a precaution. The entry of heavy goods vehicles has been banned. Entry of small vehicles will continue.

delhi flood chandni chowk

At the same time, water treatment plants of Wazirabad, Okhla and Chandrawal have been closed. Due to this, there has been a shortage of drinking water in many areas of Delhi. At the same time, 16 teams of NDRF have been deployed to deal with the flood situation. People are being taken to safe places.

delhi flood today news

Yamuna water has flooded the areas of Delhi Secretariat, Red Fort, Yamuna Bazar, Majnu Ka Tila, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Monastery Market, Wazirabad, Geeta Colony and Shahdara area. Apart from this, water has also been filled on the Ring Road between Kashmere Gate and Old Iron Bridge. Traffic was disrupted on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Temple and Delhi Secretariat, and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.