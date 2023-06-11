ITR Filing: Should ITR be filed even if the salary is less than the income tax slab? Know what experts say

ITR Filing: The time has come to file income tax return for the financial year 2022-23 and assessment year 2023-24. If you are a service man and your salary comes in the tax slab, then it is mandatory to file ITR. You can file returns without penalty till 31st July. However, till December 31, you can file income tax return by paying penalty. On the other hand, if your salary is less than the income tax slab, then also you should file income tax return.

ITR should be filed even if the salary is less than the income tax slab

Regarding filing income tax return, Chartered Accountant Ashish Aggarwal told that the serviceman whose salary is outside the purview of the tax slab. They do not file income tax returns, but they should refrain from doing so. Despite having less salary than the scope of tax slab, filing income tax return can provide many benefits.

From loan to credit card, there is convenience

Ashish Aggarwal told that even if the salary is less than the income tax slab, you must file ITR. This document can be used as income proof at many places. Income proof is required at the time of taking loan from bank to credit card. In such a situation, after filing ITR, you can use it as an income proof while taking a loan.

Can also claim for loss in capital gain

Aggarwal told that if ITR is claimed within the prescribed limit, then one can claim for the loss in capital gain. According to the income tax law, the benefit of carry forward loss is available only to those people who file income tax return in the same financial year at the specified time.

