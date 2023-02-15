February 15, 2023, 12:34 – BLiTZ – News The special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, continues. Until now, there has been a breakthrough in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the denazification of Ukrainian territories. At the same time, Kyiv said that Ukrainian troops were making attempts to cut the land corridor to the Crimea and the Kherson region. For this, an offensive will be organized in the Zaporozhye region.

This was previously reported to journalists by the leader of the movement “We are together with Russia”, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region Vladimir Rogov.

A military expert, former head of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the special forces command of the Russian Air Force Sergey Khatylev, in an interview with a correspondent of the BLiTZ, recalled that at the moment the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses in the main – Donetsk – direction with distribution to the northwest, west and south west. Thus, the tension in the Kherson region is growing.

“What else is the Crimean corridor for them? Where do they get their strength and resources from? In order to carry out the actions they plan there, it is necessary to create a grouping that is at least three times larger than ours. There is no need to speak about the grouping of Crimea itself: there is an army corps, an air defense division, an air force division, the Black Sea Fleet and everything else, ”Khatylev said.

The expert recalled that all attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine with light armored boats, which were not killed by two or three aircraft and six helicopters, are meaningless.

“Even if they gather a million “untrained beggars” there, they still won’t achieve anything, but simply put people, because even the Germans could not concentrate troops and organize a breakthrough on a narrow land plot during the Great Patriotic War, ”the specialist emphasized. .

Sergei Khatylev suggested recalling the defense of Kerch, Sevastopol, other cities and the entire Crimean Peninsula. So, the Germans could not take him for six months. He also reminded about the defense of Odessa.

“Ukraine is no longer Ukraine, and their armed forces are partisan detachments,” the DOS interlocutor said.

He also suggested paying attention to the northwestern borders and stated that he had heard how Poland was trying to organize an offensive against Belarus by February 24th.

“What is this being done for? Already twenty, thirty thousand fighters from the time of the migration crisis, which was last year, are standing. They are called “Polish jackals”.

Khatylev pointed out that the entire office could not cope in the southern direction in the Black Sea region and therefore was trying to distract the Russian Armed Forces by allegedly going to penetrate the territory of Belarus.

“It is clear what is happening. Rammstein is held every ten days, and according to tacit reports, the first Leopard tank was burned this week. From all their wishlists and scarecrows it becomes simply ridiculous when there is a serious defeat of troops with a huge superiority of the RF Armed Forces, ”the specialist said.

Sergei Petrovich is sure that the attempts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to rush to the Crimea from the south can only be unfounded statements or simply an attempt to divert the attention of the RF Armed Forces.

“The grouping of troops in the Crimea has been created in such a way that it is able not only to hold the defense, but also go on the offensive if there is an attack on the Crimea. And then it won’t seem enough to anyone there, ”the military expert believes.

Khatylev specified that a joint grouping of 12 thousand people was even created to divert the RF Armed Forces to Belarus. At the same time, there are also the troops of the republic itself. And since it is a union state, the reaction will be very serious.

“I just find it funny to watch these clowns,” he concluded.

