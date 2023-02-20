Izvestia filmed preparations for Putin’s speech to the Federal Assembly

“Izvestia” on Monday, February 20, filmed how preparations are underway for the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin with a message to the Federal Assembly.

Correspondent Anton Zolotnitsky showed how the editing of the stage in Moscow’s Gostiny Dvor is being completed, where the Russian leader will perform tomorrow.

According to the journalist, it also remains to adjust the light and the video camera, as well as to install and smooth the flags of the Russian Federation.

Video footage also shows law enforcement officers with dogs checking the premises.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was working on a message, and no public events were scheduled for that day. He also noted that the composition of the message will be traditional, most of the invitees are deputies and senators. In addition, as Peskov recalled, participants in the special military operation (SVO) will also be present.

He also specified that foreign guests were not invited to the message of the President of the Russian Federation to the Federal Assembly.

The address to the Federal Assembly will begin at 12:00 on February 21 in Gostiny Dvor. On February 17, the president’s press secretary called it a formality that the federal TV channels had allocated only one hour for broadcasting in the broadcast schedule.

The last time Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly took place on April 21, 2021.