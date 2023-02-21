Izvestia: Kostomarov suffered a second stroke and is in critical condition

Russian figure skater Roman Kostomarov had a stroke. On Tuesday, February 21, a source told Izvestia.

According to him, the athlete stayed in the intensive care unit all night on Tuesday.

As noted by the Telegram channel “112”this stroke at Kostomarov became the second.

The skater was diagnosed with blood sepsis, during the night it was cleared with plasmapheresis.

The day before, a source said that Kostomarov had liver problems due to swelling and the amount of medication. Also, computed tomography revealed a small focus of clogged blood vessels in the head, but the athlete does not have a strong cerebral edema. Currently, the skater is connected to a ventilator.

At the same time, information appeared that Kostomarov had a hemorrhage and a brain hematoma appeared. It was clarified that otitis media could cause a complication.

Kostomarov was hospitalized on January 10. Before that, he complained of weakness and pain in his chest. He was diagnosed with sepsis and left-sided pneumonia, which, according to some reports, progressed to bilateral.

In early February, due to the development of gangrene, he underwent operations to amputate his feet and hands. Operations stopped the necrosis.

On February 16, Denis Protsenko, head physician of the hospital in Kommunarka, said that Kostomarov, 46, was on the mend, but the situation could change for the worse.

The mother of figure skater Valentina Kostomarov told Izvestia on January 13 that, according to doctors’ forecasts, the process of restoring her son’s health could take a long time. According to her, it all started after Roman participated in ice shows on New Year’s holidays.

Kostomarov is the winner of the 2006 Turin Olympics in a duet with Tatyana Navka. The couple twice became world champions, three times – European champions and winners of the Grand Prix series final. The deterioration in the health of the skater began after he worked in ice shows on New Year’s holidays.