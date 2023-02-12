The Izvestia copter on Sunday, February 12, filmed footage of the advance of Russian infantry, artillery, tanks and aircraft in Marinka, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The footage shows a Russian soldier throwing smoke bombs, and Ukrainian nationalists firing heavy machine guns at the wall behind which he is hiding.

The Russians have to retake every building. If the infantry stops, the artillery starts to work. If it is not possible to advance under the cover of artillery, then the MLRS arrives.

Tanks and aircraft are also called on the battlefield to support the offensive. The task of heavy equipment is to pick up attack aircraft from the front line or cover the infantry. At the same time, Ukrainian militants do not stop firing at Russian servicemen.

According to the correspondent, the density of fire is such that sometimes it is not clear which side’s mortar is firing.

From the video it follows that as a result of the shelling of the nationalists, Marinka was destroyed, not a single building remained in the city. The landscape of the city is trees burned from fire and the remains of the walls of houses.

For details on how Russian military personnel are advancing in Marinka, see the “Final Program with Petr Marchenko” on REN TV on Sunday, February 12, at 23:00.

Earlier, on February 10, the acting head of the region, Denis Pushilin, announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) had deployed new forces to Maryinka. The enemy does not intend to surrender the city.

Prior to that, on January 25, the acting head of the DPR also reported on the transfer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Maryinka. According to him, this was done in order to delay the liberation of the city. Pushilin noted that after Maryinka, Russian troops would reach Kurakhovo and Krasnogorovka, which would make it possible to encircle Avdiivka.

On January 18, Pushilin noted that the attacks of Ukrainian troops on Donetsk would stop after Maryinka and Avdiivka were liberated.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass continues. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

