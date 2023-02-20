Reconnaissance and artillery work together in the special operation zone to protect Donbass. Izvestia correspondent Rodion Severyanov on Tuesday, February 21, showed footage from the scene.

“This is where serious artillery work begins: reconnaissance comes to the forefront – these are the eyes of artillery,” the correspondent said.

The reconnaissance detachment enters positions, reconnaissance, reveals armored vehicles and manpower of militants for further destruction. The servicemen are working on the Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount, literally 50 meters from the minefield. Drones also provide significant assistance.

The firing range allows you to hit targets both at the forefront and in the internal echeloning of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). Among the targets are infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, strongholds, pickup trucks and mortar sections.

The main task of the military is not to identify themselves, to maintain the composition of the group and to engage in battle only when absolutely necessary.

Earlier, on February 10, Izvestia correspondent Roman Polshakov showed footage of the operation of the Orlan-10 drone, which helps the military determine the coordinates of the positions of Ukrainian militants for a further attack using Akatsia self-propelled guns. According to him, the drone will patrol along the line of resistance and identify targets for about 10 hours, following the infantry, strongholds and equipment of the Ukrainian armed formations.

On January 23, Polshakov showed the work of Russian artillerymen on the positions of Ukrainian militants. So, the calculation of “Acacia” is in the firing position.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

