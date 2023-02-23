“Izvestia” showed footage of the work of tankers in the vicinity of Ugledar

Russian tankers are pushing out Ukrainian militants in the Donetsk direction in the vicinity of Vuhledar. Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov shared footage from the scene on Thursday, February 23.

“We are trying to break through the enemy defenses. Over the past week, there was a tank breakthrough to a depth of 5 km, ”said Ruslan Kurbanov, commander of a tank company of a marine brigade.

It is noted that the tank units inflict crushing blows on the positions of the nationalists and clear the way for motorized rifles, which are moving deep into the cities besieged by the nationalists.

According to the correspondent, Russian tank crews ram the enemy and move forward due to multiple fire superiority. Soldiers strike while on the move, and fire adjustments are made from the air.

On the outskirts of Ugledar, minefields stretch, as a result of which tanks with minesweeps are the first to go into battle, the infantry advances in the second echelon.

“They (Ukrainian nationalists. – Ed.) Throw all their people for slaughter, seeing that we are working with heavy equipment. The mobilized are thrown to the front line, and the staff behind them are like detachments, ”said the tanker.

Earlier, on February 21, Kirill Olkov told how the Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system (TOS-1) is working in the fortified areas of Ukrainian militants in Vugledar in the YuzhnoDonetsk direction. Correction of the fire of the combat vehicle is based on intelligence data.

On February 19, the Russian military said that the nationalists were sending recruits for reconnaissance near Ugledar to test their resolve. According to them, recruits are told that the positions of the Russian Federation are 250 meters away, although in fact – 150 meters.

On February 15, Russian servicemen attacked strategic targets in the Ugledar region. Artillerymen are working around the clock to defend the sky from any air targets using the TOR and BUK systems. They have to work mainly with drones. In parallel, Russian aviation supports the offensive operations of the marines.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass and demilitarize Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.