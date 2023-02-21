In the Yuzhnodonets direction, the Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system (TOS-1) is working on the fortified areas of Ukrainian militants in Vugledar. Correction of the fire of the combat vehicle is based on intelligence data. A video of the work of the military on targets was shown by Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov on Tuesday, February 21.

“Sunshine” is a threat to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). The flamethrower is considered the most powerful weapon on the battlefield. Caliber – 220 mm, affected area – 40 thousand square meters. m. As the fighter with the call sign Flame said, the military is working on manpower, fortified areas and light armored vehicles of the militants.

“As for me, there is excitement. They are hunting us and cannot catch us,” said the gunner of the “Solntsepeka” with the call sign Said.

So the special forces of the Radiation and Chemical Defense Forces of the Eastern Military District support the offensive of the Marines in Vugledar with fire. While the ground groups are storming the outskirts of the city, the way forward is cleared by high-precision projectiles, the error of such a “sunstroke” from the air is no more than 5–10 m.

Earlier, on February 19, it became known that the Solntsepeka crew destroyed a stronghold of Ukrainian militants in the Luhansk People’s Republic with two thermobaric rockets.

On January 11, Matvey, commander of the TOS-1 Solntsepek systems crew of the Central Military District, said that TOS is most effective against enemy manpower that is in cover. 300-mm thermobaric shells burn out shelters, observation posts, caches and artillery positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Prior to that, in June, Izvestia had at its disposal exclusive footage of the work of the Solntsepek TOS. The video showed strikes from the Solntsepeka on a battery of M777 American howitzers in the vicinity of Lisichansk.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass and demilitarize Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

