“Izvestia” showed the destruction of the nationalists’ ammunition depot by the tank crews

Combat crews of tanks destroyed a cache of ammunition of Ukrainian nationalists in the village of Belogorovka, located south of Kremennaya in the Luhansk People’s Republic. Izvestia correspondent Denis Kulaga shared footage and details of the successful work of the Russian military on Sunday, February 12.

Our tanks are approaching the firing positions at high speed, but military equipment slows down as they approach. At this time, the gunner determines landmarks in order to transmit instructions to the top and obtain the corrections necessary for work.

The soldiers move to the firing position. Belogorovka is hidden behind the forest thicket spreading in front of the tanks, where, as intelligence found out, the radicals stockpiled ammunition. As soon as the crews have received the coordinates, the cars accurately hit the target.

The flight of shells is controlled by scouts. A hit on concealed munitions is noted, among other things, by the lights that arose in the area of ​​\u200b\u200bthe enemy positions. The next projectile fired is corrected from the air by only 50 m. As a result, Ukrainian nationalists are once again deprived of a large warehouse with shells.

While tank crews are working on assigned targets, a well-camouflaged air defense unit provides military personnel on the ground with a shield from the air. Here, questions of strike accuracy are controlled by the use of strike drones.

“It has become a little more difficult to work, the batteries are a little more discharged in the cold. And so, in general, this does not prevent the destruction of the enemy, manpower and equipment of the enemy, ”shared one of the servicemen.

Earlier, on February 1, Izvestia correspondent Alexei Poltoranin described the situation in Kremennaya as stably tense and shared footage of an “artillery duel.” From the record it follows that Russian artillery strikes at enemy dugouts and trenches, destroying positions and personnel.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

