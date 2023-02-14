On February 14, Izvestia correspondent Denis Kulaga visited the positions of Russian artillery in the forest near Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and showed its work.

“The weather is frosty, quite windy, and this is a definite plus for work, because with such gusts of wind, drone operators practically do not work, so moving around in open areas is much safer,” he said.

The footage provided by the correspondent shows how the Russian military strikes at the enemy from artillery pieces of various calibers. At the same time, they are reliably covered with pine trees.

“Give us goals. Two or three shots, and we hit,” one of the Russian fighters shared.

Earlier that day, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) had killed more than 60 Ukrainian militants in the Donetsk direction. In addition to the enemy manpower, four vehicles, four Msta-B howitzers and a Grad multiple launch rocket launcher were also hit.

On February 12, an intelligence officer of the Western Military District (ZVO) said that the Ukrainian military began to use new types of mines on the Kremensky sector of the front in the LPR. According to the intelligence officer, Russian forces are waiting for sappers to inspect new mines. As he stressed, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) scatter mines with the help of cluster shells.

Prior to that, on February 11, a serviceman with the call sign Shuya said that the crews of Russian airborne combat vehicles (BMD-4) are working around the clock in the Luhansk People’s Republic and do not allow the Armed Forces to return the lost positions. According to him, Russian forces occupied several Ukrainian strongholds.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

