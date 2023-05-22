JAC 10th-12th Results 2023: How and where Jharkhand Board students can check their scores

JAC 10th-12th Results 2023: Jharkhand Board Matric and Inter Science results are likely to come tomorrow. The results of both matriculation and intermediate will come together. matriculation and intermediate exam conducting body Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) releases the result every year on its official website jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This time also the results will be released online. In Jharkhand, the day matriculation or intermediate results are released, the website crashes. So students have to find other options.

If not online then see your result offline

Today we are telling you that Jharkhand Board Where and how the students who appeared for the exam can check their results. there are many ways. If you are unable to watch online, then the mobile you have in your hand also helps you a lot. Your score comes to you immediately from mobile. Come, let us tell you how and where you can see your result.

How to check Jack Matric result

You can see the result of JAC Matric 2023 in many ways. This includes SMS, DigiLocker and Jack’s official website.

View your result via SMS

Jharkhand Board has provided the facility for matriculation students to check and know their result through SMS. If you have also given matriculation examination from Jharkhand Board, then you can also check your result through SMS. For this you have to follow this step by step process.

First of all type your roll number by typing JHA10 .

Now send it to 5676750 i.e. send it.

Another way is to send Result JAC10 RollCode + Roll number Registration number to 56263. Keep in mind that after the result, write a space, then Jack10, then after the space your roll code and roll number, then a space and then your registration number. After this send it to the number mentioned above i.e. send it to 56263.

As soon as you send your message, your result will come on your mobile phone within a few minutes. In this, you will also be told the marks of each subject.

Check Matric-Inter result with the help of Digi Locker

You can also check your matric result from Digi Locker. For this you do not need to go through complicated process like SMS. You can easily check and download your result from Digi Locker. There are only two steps for this.

DigiLocker gives you the opportunity to view Jharkhand 10th or 12th board result in two ways. You can check your result with the help of its app. If you wish, you can also check Jharkhand Board’s matriculation and inter science results on its website.

For this, you have to download the Digi Locker app from Google Play Store. After that log in to it and check your result with the help of your roll code and roll number. From here also you can download your result.

Check Online Jack Board 10th Result

Jharkhand Board releases its result online every year. Therefore, you can also check your result on the official website of Jack Board. There are some steps for this, which we are telling here.

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board i.e. Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at jacresults.com.

On the website, you will see many links in the recent announcements section. There is one in it – JAC Exam Results (click here for jac exam results). You have to click on this link.

Now the login page will open in front of you. On this page you have to enter your roll number and roll code.

After entering the roll number and roll code, press the submit button.

As soon as you press the submit button, your complete result will appear on the screen in front of you.

Your marks will be there subject wise. You will also know how many marks you have got in total. Along with this, it will also be written that in which division you have passed. What percentage of marks have you got?

You can also download this result at the same time for future reference.

