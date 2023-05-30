JAC 10th-12th Results 2023: JAC will release the copy of top-3 students of Matriculation and Inter on the website

JAC 10th-12th Results 2023: Copy of such students of Jharkhand Board Jharkhand Academic Council Will be uploaded on the website of those who have topped in Matriculation or Inter. Jack President Anil Kumar Mahato gave this information after releasing the results of Inter Arts and Commerce on Tuesday. He told that the copy of top-3 students of 10th and 12th board will be uploaded on the website. This year, about seven and a half lakh students had given the matriculation and intermediate examinations.

88.60 percent in Inter commerce this year and inter arts In which 95.97 percent students have passed. Srishti Kumari has become the state topper in commerce, while Rosie Parveen has topped in arts. Out of 2,30,788 registered for the Inter Arts exam, 2,25,945 students appeared for the exam. Out of these, 2,16,856 students have got success. 97,051 have passed in the top class i.e. first division. The maximum number of 1,13,018 children have passed in the second division and 6,782 children have passed in the third division. Only 5 children have been declared pass.

Talking about Inter Arts, in Jharkhand, 95.12 percent of the students have passed, while the pass percentage of female students is 96.58 percent. In the Inter Arts examination held in March-April, 94,476 boys wrote the examination. The number of girls was 1,31,470. The number of boys who passed was 89,875, while the number of girls was 1,26,981.

A total of 28,813 students had registered in commerce. Out of these 28,382 wrote the exam. 25,147 children passed. The result was 88.60 percent. 19,891 candidates have passed in the top rank. 19,891 students have been declared pass in second class and 94 students in third division. In commerce, the number of girls was less than that of boys. However, the pass percentage of girls was higher than that of boys.

In Inter commerce, 15,900 boys appeared for the exam, out of which 13,836 passed. In this way, the pass percentage of boys was 87.01 per cent. A total of 12,482 girl students wrote the exam. Of these, 11,311 have passed. The pass percentage of girl students was 90.61 per cent, which was 3.61 per cent higher than that of boys.

Both commerce and arts have registered a decrease in the percentage this year. Last year i.e. in the year 2022, the result of commerce was 92.75 percent, which was 4.15 percent more than this year. That is, this year 4.15 percent less children have passed as compared to last year. Similarly, the Arts result is also 1.46 percent less than last year. Last year the result was 97.43 per cent, which has come down to 95.97 per cent this time.

Last week on Tuesday (23 May 2023) the result of Matriculation and Inter Science was released. This year 4,33,643 students had registered in matriculation. Out of these 4,27,924 wrote the exam. A total of 4,07,559 students were declared pass. That is, the matriculation result was 95.38 percent, which was 0.40 percent less than last year.