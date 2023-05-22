JAC 10th Result 2023: What is the SMS Number for Jharkhand Matric Result?

JAC 10th Result 2023: Matriculation and Inter result of Jharkhand Board is about to come. It is a record of the last several years that on the day the matriculation result is released, on that day Jharkhand Academic Council That is, the website of Jack Board crashes. Students are not able to see their result on the official website of Jack. In such a situation, they have to choose other options. SMS is the easiest option. But, what is the SMS number? How students will be able to check their result by sending SMS.

Come on, we you SMS They also tell the number and they also tell the whole process, so that you will know your result in a few minutes. Without going to any cyber cafe. Without anyone’s help. There are 2 numbers to send SMS. The first number is 5676750 and the second number is 56263. You can know your score by sending SMS to these two numbers.

JAC Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: When will the result of Jharkhand Board be released, see latest update

sms checking process

It is already known that the Jharkhand Board has given the facility for matriculation students to know their result through SMS. Now you are being told the step by step process that how you can easily know the result through SMS.

First of all go to the message section of your mobile. After clicking on New Conversation, type JHA10 and type your roll number.

Now send it to 5676750 i.e. send it.

Another way is to go to the message section of your cell phone, click on New Conversation and type Result JAC10 RollCode + Roll number Registration number and send it to 56263. After writing the result, give space, then write jack10, then press the space button and write your roll code and roll number. After this, write your registration number by giving one more space. Now send it to 56263 in the same way as you send your SMS.

As soon as you send your message, your result will come on your mobile within a few minutes.

JAC Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Jharkhand Board result will be released on this day, see latest update Where Will The JAC 10th Results Be Available