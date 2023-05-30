JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Jharkhand 12th Arts, Commerce result is about to be released

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Updates: The results of class 12th science stream have already been declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council. Now students are waiting for Class 12th Arts, Commerce results. If the reports are to be believed then the result of class 12th board exam 2023 is likely to come today on 30th May, but there is no official confirmation about it. The result is going to be released on the official website – jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Download result from website like this

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board.

Then click on the link of 12th result.

After this enter the roll number and click on the submit button.

Now students can check and download their result.

Results will come on these websites

Jharkhand Academic Council has already declared the class 12th Science stream results. Class 12th Arts, Commerce results are awaited. JAC Class 12th Arts, Commerce result is expected to be released soon on the official websites – jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

12th science result is already out

Last year the result of all the three streams came together.

To check Jharkhand Board Result 2023, students have to use their roll code and roll number. Let me tell you, last year (Arts, Science and Commerce) the results of all the three streams were released simultaneously, but this time it is not being done.

Education Department Secretary and Jharkhand Board President will announce

Jharkhand Academic Council’s Class 12 Commerce and Arts stream results have been announced by Secretary, Education Department of the State Government, K.K. Of. Can be done jointly by Ravi Kumar and Jharkhand Board President Anil Kumar Mahto.