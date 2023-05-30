JAC 12th Arts Result 2023: Jharkhand Board will release Inter Arts result shortly, check your result

JAC 12th Arts Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has inter arts result has been issued. In the year 2023, 334286 students had registered for the Inter examination. It included students of Science, Arts and Commerce. The result of Inter Science was released last week on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 by the Education Secretary and President of Jharkhand Academic Council. Today i.e. on Tuesday, 30 May 2023, the result of Inter Arts and Commerce will be released.
hosted by jack 12th board exam In the capital Ranchi, the maximum number of 38,913 students took the exam at 57 centers. The complete list of the number of children who appeared in the Inter examination in 24 districts of the state is as follows:
District – Number of students
Ranchi – 38913
Palamu – 29123
Dhanbad – 26324
Hazaribagh – 24675
Giridih – 23837
East Singhbhum – 21268
Bokaro – 21228
Garhwa – 13502
Deoghar – 13191
Ramgarh – 12174
West Singhbhum – 11320
Godda – 11027
Chatra 10702
Dumka – 10672
Koderma – 9192
Seraikela – 8795
Gumla – 8718
Sahibganj – 7519
Latehar – 7296
Jamtara – 5792
Simdega – 5175
Lohardaga – 4796
Peg – 4647
Pakur – 4400
Total – 334286
