JAC 12th Arts Result 2023: Jharkhand Board will release Inter Arts result shortly, check your result

JAC 12th Arts Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has inter arts result has been issued. In the year 2023, 334286 students had registered for the Inter examination. It included students of Science, Arts and Commerce. The result of Inter Science was released last week on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 by the Education Secretary and President of Jharkhand Academic Council. Today i.e. on Tuesday, 30 May 2023, the result of Inter Arts and Commerce will be released.

hosted by jack 12th board exam In the capital Ranchi, the maximum number of 38,913 students took the exam at 57 centers. The complete list of the number of children who appeared in the Inter examination in 24 districts of the state is as follows:

District – Number of students

Ranchi – 38913

Palamu – 29123

Dhanbad – 26324

Hazaribagh – 24675

Giridih – 23837

East Singhbhum – 21268

Bokaro – 21228

Garhwa – 13502

Deoghar – 13191

Ramgarh – 12174

West Singhbhum – 11320

Godda – 11027

Chatra 10702

Dumka – 10672

Koderma – 9192

Seraikela – 8795

Gumla – 8718

Sahibganj – 7519

Latehar – 7296

Jamtara – 5792

Simdega – 5175

Lohardaga – 4796

Peg – 4647

Pakur – 4400

Total – 334286