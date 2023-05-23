JAC 12th Result 2023: How was the 12th Science result in the last 5 years, know details

The wait for the students appearing in the 12th class examination from Jack Board ended today. Jharkhand Academic Council has released the 12th Science exam result. 73, 833 students appeared in this examination. In which 60,134 students have achieved success. In this, 54,481 students from first class, 5,634 from second class and 15 students from third class have been successful. However, this time the result has declined as compared to last year.

Fluctuating exam results in 4 years



In the last 4 years, the JAC Inter exam result has been full of ups and downs. Whereas in terms of attendance in the examination, more or less the same situation has been seen. Talking about the year 2019, at that time 53186 students out of 93,298 candidates were successful.

Performance like this since 2019



Year No. of Examinees Passed Students

2019 93,298 53,186

2020 75638 44,626

2021 88145 76,590

2022 64,976 59,902

2023 73,833 60,134

the boys dominated



In Inter Science, the performance of boys was better than that of girls. 46,979 students appeared from the Faculty of Science. In which 38,934 students were successful. On the other hand, if we talk about girl students, out of 26,854, 21,197 girl students were successful. Divya Kumari of Ramgarh has become the topper in the 12th science examination. While Khushi Kumari of Ranchi stood second. While Pawan Kumar Rana stood third.