JAC 8th Result 2023: 8th board result released in Jharkhand, 94.94% students passed the exam

Ranchi, Sunil Jha: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released the result of the eighth board examination (JAC 8th Result 2023) on Saturday. 94.94 percent students have been successful in the examination. 5,62,564 students had applied for the exam. 5,43,164 students took the exam. Out of these 5,15,688 students were successful. 26,298 candidates failed. The pass percentage of the candidates was 94.94. Jharkhand Academic Council President Dr. Anil Kumar Mahato released the result.

Koderma topped in the eighth board like matriculation

Koderma got the best result in the eighth board. A total of 15186 candidates appeared in the exam from Koderma. Of these, 14920 candidates were successful. The result of Koderma was 98.25 percent. While the result of Gumla was the least. 18450 candidates appeared in the exam from Gumla district. 16357 candidates were successful. The pass percentage of the candidates was 88.66 percent. The Class VIII board exams were held in April this year.

There will be special exam for unsuccessful students

One more chance will be given to the students who failed in the class VIII board exam. Special examination will be conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council. Guidelines in this regard will be issued by the Jharkhand Academic Council. The special exam is likely to be held in July.

district wise result of 8th board

District Result

Koderma – 98.25 percent

Hazaribagh – 97.83 percent

Godda – 97.77 percent

Chatra – 97.22 percent

Palamu – 96.95 percent

Seraikela-Kharsawan – 96.88 percent

Giridih – 96.24 percent

Ranchi – 96.15 percent

Garhwa – 96.14 percent

Dhanbad – 95.99 percent

Ramgarh – 95.89 percent

Bokaro – 94.86 percent

Dumka – 94.72 percent

East Singhbhum – 94.35 percent

Deoghar – 93.46 percent

Simdega – 92.92 percent

Jamtara – 92.24 percent

West Singhbhum – 92.14 percent

Sahebganj – 92.07 percent

Peg – 91.99 percent

Latehar – 90.89 percent

Pakur – 90.46 percent

Lohardaga – 90.28 percent

Gumla – 88.86 percent