JAC Board 10th Result 2023: 3 tribal in top-10 of matriculation, 22-22 students of General and BC-1 category

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) matric result has come. There are a total of 64 students in the top-10 list. Of these, 22 are from General category, 22 from BC-1 category, 12 from BC-2 category, 3 from Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 5 from Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Even among the 64 matriculation toppers, there are more girls than boys. 33 daughters have made their place in this list. The state topper is Shreya Sangiri, who has scored 490 out of 500 marks. She is a student of Purna Pani Adivasi High School, Chakulia, East Singhbhum.

Shreya Songiri – 490 (General)

Saurabh Kumar Paul – 489 (BC-1)

Diksha Bharti – 488 (BC-1)

Deep Mitra – 488 (General)

Manish Singh – 487 (BC-2)

Shubham Kumar – 487 (BC-2)

Kritika Kumari -486 (BC-2)

Kunal Paul – 486 (General)

Prabhakar Gonzhu – 486 (BC-2)

Bunty Kumar – 486 (General)

Shubham Kumar Ravani – 458 (General)

Sonal Kumari – 485 (General)

Misa Gupta -485 (BC-2)

Sonali Kumari -485 (BC-1)

Vishal Kumar Mahato-484 (BC-1)

Raj Kumar De – 484 (BC-1)

Neha Kumari – 484 (BC-2)

Neerja Kumari -484 (BC-2)

Megha Kumari-484 (General)

Alok Vishwakarma – 484 (General)

Varsha Kumari – 484 (BC-1)

Khushi Shah Kasera – 483 (BC-1)

Shashank Raj-483 (General)

Sadia Afrin -483 (BC-1)

Jia Srivastava – 483 (General)

Chhavi Kumari – 483 (BC-1)

Ravi Kumar Mahto-483 (General)

Kanak Kumari -483 (BC-1)

Sandhya Oraon – 483 (Scheduled Tribe)

Jeet Mandal – 483 (SC)

Shubham Kumar – 483 (General Category)

Anand Kumar Das – 483 (SC)

Kajal Kumari – 483 (SC)

Prince Kumar Sahu – 483 (BC-1)

Rahul Kachhap – 482 (Scheduled Tribe)

Vishal Hansda – 482 (Scheduled Tribe)

Divya Kumari – 482 (SC)

Sandhya Gorai – 482 (BC-1)

Nandani Baxi – 482 (General)

Aakash Pramanik – 482 (BC-1)

Sahil Gope – 482 (General)

Anupriya Kumari – 482 (BC-2)

Manvi Kumari – 482 (BC-2)

Aditya Kumar – 482 (BC-1)

Shreya Sau – 482 (General)

Barkha Anand – 481 (BC-1)

Rishabh Kumar – 481 (General)

Sonal Kesari – 481 (General)

Nargis Parveen – 481 (BC-1)

Shruti Kumari – 481 (General)

Krishna Kumar – 481 (BC-2)

Gaurav Kumar – 481 (General)

Khushbu Kumari – 481 (BC-2)

Himanshu Shekhar Kumar – 481 (General)

Gudiya Rani – 481 (BC-1)

Kajal Rani – 481 (BC-1)

Sorabh Kumar Mahto – 481 (BC-1)

Rashmita Pati – 481 (Gen)

Piyush Kumar – 481 (BC-1)

Ashish Kumar Mahato – 481 (General)

Preeti Kumari – 481 (BC-2)

Khushi Kumari – 481 (BC-1)

Devendra Mandal – 481 (BC-1)

Karan Kumar Das – 481 (SC)

JAC Board 10th Result 2023: 95.38 percent children pass in 10th in Jharkhand Board, 63.23 percent first division board 10th result 2023 top-10 list castewise