JAC Board 10th Result 2023: Girls beat Jharkhand Board, Shreya became state topper, see toppers list

JAC Board 10th Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the results of Matriculation and Intermediate. The results of Matriculation and Inter Science were released simultaneously. Along with the result, the list of toppers has also been released by the Jharkhand Board. Students can check their result in both online and offline mode. JAC Board has activated the result link at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Shreya Songiri, a resident of Jamshedpur, has become the topper in matriculation by scoring 490 marks. Please tell that Shreya Songiri is a student of Jamshedpur’s tribal school.

top 10 list

Shreya Songiri – 490

Saurabh Kumar Paul – 489

Deeksha Bharti – 488

Deep Mitra – 488

Manish Singh – 487 marks

Shubham Kumar – 487

Kritika Kumari -486

Kunal Pos- 486

Prabhakar Gonju – 486

Bunty Kumar – 486

In Jharkhand 10th result, 66.23% students have brought first division. While 31.05% second division and 2.72% students have brought third division.

First Class: 66.23%

Second Class: 31.05%

Class III: 2.72%

JAC Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: 63.23 percent children pass in first division in Jharkhand Board matriculation

Girls beat in 10th

In the 10th of Jharkhand Board, this year girls have hoisted their flag. Girls have outperformed boys by bringing 95.54 percent.

Girls Pass Percentage: 95.54 percent

Boys Pass Percentage: 95.19 percent

Number of candidates who passed 10th

The number of registered candidates this year in Jharkhand Board 10th is 4,33,643. Out of which 4,27,294 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of which a total of 4,07,559 candidates have passed.

Number of registered candidates: 4,33,643

Number of Candidates : 4,27,294

Number of candidates passed: 4,07,559