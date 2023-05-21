JAC Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Jharkhand Board result will be released on this day, see latest update

JAC Board 10th Result 2023: Will be able to see the result on the website

Students appearing for the 10th and 12th board exams in Jharkhand will be able to see the results on the official website of the board at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in after the results are released. For this, they will only need their roll number. Students will be able to see their results from anywhere.

JAC Board 10th Result 2023: Important dates related to Jack Board Matric-Inter

On January 28, 2023, the Jack Board had released the 10th admit card.

The matriculation and inter board examinations were held between March 14 and April 5.

Jack 10th board result can be released on 20th May.

Jack 12th Board Science result can be released on 20th May.

Students who fail in matriculation will be able to give compartment exam. This exam can be conducted in August.

JAC Board 10th Result 2023: Special gift for topper children

The Jharkhand Board’s 10th result is likely to be released on May 23. It should also be informed that the topper children of the state will also be given laptops and mobiles by the state government.

jack board had taken the exam of these subjects, so many marks are required to pass

Jack Board in Jharkhand conducts examinations every year in Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and many other subjects. The students had given the exam for 100-100 marks in all the subjects. 33 marks is mandatory to pass in any subject.

Matriculation-Inter examination was held in Jharkhand in March-April

Jharkhand Academic Council had conducted the matriculation and inter examination this year i.e. in the year 2023 from March 14 to April 3, 2023. Due to Sarhul, the biggest festival of the tribals, there was a holiday in between and hence the date of an examination had to be extended. Inter’s last exam was to be held on April 3, but due to Sarhul, this exam lasted till April 5.

matric result will be released first

First the 10th results will be released and after that the Inter Science exam results will also be declared. Jack has also released the direct link of the exam result. After the official announcement of the result, the facility to download the score card will also be activated for the students.

Jharkhand Matric-Inter Board 2023 result will come between May 23 and 25

Jharkhand Academic Council will release the Matriculation and Inter Science results on the same day on its official website. Students will also be able to download their score card immediately after the result is released on the official website. Sources are telling that this year the copy has been scrutinized within the record time limit. Results can be released anytime between 23 to 25 May. However, it has not yet been confirmed by the Academic Council.

JAC Board 10th Result 2023: Official website of Jharkhand Board crashes

Jharkhand Board The official website of the Jharkhand Board – jac.jharkhand.gov.in – has crashed amid the release of the result. Actually, Jharkhand Board’s 10th and 12th results were expected to be released today. Meanwhile, the official website of JAC – jac.jharkhand.gov.in is down.

JAC Board 10th Result 2023: You can also see the result here



Through this website also you will be able to check your exam result easily.

sarkari result

india result

fast job

JAC Board 10th Result: President of JAC Board will release matriculation result

According to the information received from the sources, Jack Board President Anil Kumar Mahato will release the matriculation result of Jharkhand Board. The result can be issued on 23 May.

JAC Board 10th Result: You can check JAC Board 10th result by SMS

After the release of Jharkhand Board result, students will be able to see the result through SMS also. For this you have to follow these steps given below.

Students have to type JHA10 roll number and

send it to 5676750

Also you can send result JAC10 rollcode + roll number registration number to 56263.

Now JAC 10th Result 2023 will be sent on this number.

JAC Board 10th Result: Result will be released on this day

After the CBSE and ICSE results have been released, children in Jharkhand are now waiting for the Jack Board results to be published. According to the information received from the sources, the results of matriculation and inter science can be released by the board on 23 May. However, the official notification regarding this has not yet been issued.

JAC Board 10th Result: You can see the result on this link

After the release of the result, many times the situation of site down arises. In such a situation, children can also take support of many other links to see their results.

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

www.jacresults.com

jharresults.nic.in

JAC Board 10th Result: How to check result?

Go to the website and click on the Jharkhand Board Result link.

You have to enter your roll code, roll number, date of birth.

Your result will appear in front.

JAC Board 10th Result: Where to check result?

To see the results of Jharkhand Board, you can visit the official website of Jharkhand Board. First of all, you can check your result on jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.