JAC Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: When will the result of Jharkhand Board be released, see latest update

How to check Matric result from Digi Locker

You can also check your matric result from Digi Locker. For this you do not need to go through complicated process like SMS. You can easily check and download your result from Digi Locker. There are only two steps for this.

DigiLocker gives you the opportunity to view Jharkhand 10th Board Result in two ways. You can check your result with the help of its app. If you wish, you can also check the matriculation result of Jharkhand Board on its website.

For this, you have to download Digi Locker from Google Play Store. After that log in to it and check your result with the help of your roll code and roll number. From here also you can download your result.

JAC 10th-12th Results 2023: JAC Board can release Matriculation and Inter Science results tomorrow, see every update here

Maximum number of students appeared in the matriculation examination in Giridih.

A total of 4,33,718 students took the matriculation examination in Jharkhand this year. The maximum number of children 37716 were from Garidih. See here the complete list of how many children took the exam from which district…

Giridih – 37716

Ranchi – 36509

Palamu – 35518

Dhanbad – 28847

Hazaribagh – 27720

Bokaro – 25135

East Singhbhum – 22720

Garhwa – 21971

Deoghar – 17330

West Singhbhum – 17159

Chatra – 16440

Godda – 16354

Dumka – 14638

Gumla – 14431

Ramgarh – 13730

Seraikela – 13197

Koderma – 12661

Sahibganj – 12502

Latehar – 11312

Jamtara – 8266

Simgeda – 8138

Lohardaga – 7700

Pakur – 7094

Peg – 6630

Total – 433718

Maximum 103 centers were made in Dhanbad for matriculation examination

Jharkhand Academic Council had made a total of 1241 centers in the state for matriculation examination. Of these, maximum 103 centers were built in Dhanbad. 102 centers were built in Ranchi and 96 in Giridih. Check here the complete list of examination centers set up in the state.

Giridih had the maximum number of 37716 children in matriculation

Giridih had the maximum number of 37716 students in the matriculation examination. The least number of children who took the exam were from Khunti district. Here only 6,630 students appeared for the 10th board exam.

JAC Board 10th Result 2023: When are grace marks available in Jharkhand Board, what is the criteria of matriculation?

JAC Board 10th Result Topper List 2023|Rewards to Toppers

Jagarnath Mahato, the late education minister of the Jharkhand government, had announced that Jack Board toppers would be rewarded. For this, along with cash reward, there is talk of giving laptops, mobiles and other gadgets. So this time we will keep updating the list of toppers continuously here. Students who pass 10th board exam will be eligible to take admission in 11th. There are many schools in Jharkhand, where they will get admission in Inter. These children will be able to study further by choosing any subject from Science, Commerce or Arts.

JAC 10th-12th Results 2023: How to check Matric and Inter Science score online?

If the website crashes, see the result here

The day the Jharkhand Board releases the matriculation and intermediate results, its official website crashes. That’s why it is necessary to take that if the website crashes, then where can you see your result.

JAC 10th-12th Results 2023: Jharkhand Board’s official website crashes, so check your result like this

You can also see your result here

Apart from the official websites of Jack, the children who have given the matriculation examination from the Jharkhand Board will be able to see their exam results here as well.

sarkari result

india result

fast job

Here students will be able to see their result

Students giving 10th examination in Jharkhand will not need to go anywhere to see their result. They will only need their roll numbers to check their results on jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

If you don’t pass then no tension, you will get another chance

Jharkhand Board result is about to be released. 10th result is considered very important. But, only exam marks cannot be the measure of success or failure in life. If the results get messed up, then don’t take tension. Will get another chance to pass the exam. Students who fail in matriculation get a chance to give compartmental examination. This exam is conducted in July-August.

The chairman will release the result by holding a press conference.

The chairman of the Jharkhand Academic Council will release the 10th and 12th results of the Jharkhand Board. As soon as the chairman will announce the result in the press conference, all the official websites of Jack will be activated. Students will also be able to see their results on the site and will also be able to download from there. Although, the official announcement of the release of the result has not yet been made by Jack, but it is expected that the result will be released on 23rd May.