JAC Board 12th Result: Amazing performance of daughters of Kasturba School in Gumla, 7 girl students included in district top 10 list

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: The girls of Kasturba School in Gumla have again done wonders. Kasturba Gandhi Balika School of Ghaghra block has been covered. This is not the first occasion. Even before this, the daughters of Kasturba School have done wonders. Ghaghra Kasturba has often performed better in Inter Arts. Three years ago, a student of the primitive tribe of the same school became the state topper. This time she did not make it to the state topper, but there are seven girl students of Ghaghra Kasturba in the district topper. Among them, KGV Ghaghra’s Shweta Kumari 443, Anita Kumari and Suman Kumari 439, Srishti Kumari 438, Reshmi Kumari 437, Nisha Kumari 435 and Manju Kumari 432 are included in the top ten of the district.

The girl students of Kasturba School, Ghaghra rocked

Let us inform that Kasturba Gandhi Balika Residential School is being run in every block in Gumla district. Daughters of poor families study here. Along with this, orphan daughters are also being kept and taught here. Girls who are victims of human trafficking are also kept here and taught, so that the future of girls can be better. Staying away from home and family, girls study in the hostel of Kasturba School. Gumla is such a district in the entire state. Where often the girl students of Kasturba School kept performing better. Especially the name of Ghaghra block is at the forefront.

Girls trying to make their own identity

Ghaghra Kasturba School is right on the side of the road near Masariya turn. Due to the school being in a secluded place, the time of the girl students here is spent only in studies. However, along with studies here, the focus is also given to the girl students on sports. Some girl students are engaged in making themselves skilled according to their interest, so that when they graduate from Kasturba, they can create a different identity for themselves.

Jharkhand Board 12th Result: Arts and Commerce district topper of Gumla wants to become administrative officer

Passion for studies, three teenagers of communication home successful in Inter

This study is passion. Have passion inside you. Have a dream of doing something. Have the determination to bring change in yourself. This thinking has given success to three teenagers of Communication Home, Gumla in Inter Arts. All these three juveniles are in conflict with the law and are living in the Observation Home. All the three teenagers who were in conflict with the law, studied in the observation home and achieved success. Earlier, a dozen teenagers of the observation home had achieved success in matriculation also. From this it can be inferred that if there is strong confidence in the mind and determination to do something, then better can be done by turning away from crime.

DC will honor the successful examinees of the Observation Home

Let us tell you that juveniles in conflict with law from Gumla, Lohardaga and Simdega live in Gumla’s observation home. All the successful teenagers have expressed their gratitude towards the district administration. Also expressed gratitude towards District Judge Sanjay Kumar Chandriyavi, Judicial Officer Principal Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board Gumla Pranav Kumar, District and Sessions Judge First Durgesh Chandra Awasthi. According to the teenagers, continuous guidance has been received from these judicial officers for studies. Superintendent Avinash Kumar Giri has said that the management of the observation home is happy on the success of the juveniles residing in the observation home. District Social Welfare Officer Sita Pushpa has wished all of them a bright future. Prizes will be distributed to all the successful teenagers on coming June 5 in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Gumla. So that their morale increases and other teenagers also learn by seeing them and their thinking becomes positive and better.