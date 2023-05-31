JAC Board 12th Result: Kolhan topper of Inter Arts Tushar Aggarwal wants to join civil services

Seraikela’s Sini’s Tushar Agarwal became Kolhan topper in Inter Arts

JAC Board 12th Result: Tushar Agarwal of South Eastern Railway Inter College, Sini has become the Seraikela-Kharsawan district topper in the Inter Arts examination conducted by JAC. Probably he has also been a Kolhan topper. Tushar Agarwal has got 454 marks (about 91 per cent). Tushar’s wish is to go to civil services. There is a desire to go into the administrative sector after preparing for UPSC. Tushar told that he used to study for six hours daily during the examination. Tushar gives the credit of his success to the inspiration of his parents and his teachers. Tushar’s father Shravan Kumar Agarwal runs a stationery shop in Sini. A lot of happiness is being seen among the family members on this achievement of Tushar. The people of the neighborhood are also reaching Tushar’s house to congratulate him.

Rajnagar’s Ameesha Mahato wants to become a teacher

Ameesha Mahto of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Residential School, Rajnagar has secured fifth position in the district by scoring 437 marks. Amisha Mahto has scored 73 marks in English, 84 in Hindi, 95 in History, 90 in Geography, 95 in Political Science, 92 in Social Science. Ameesha Mahto wants to study further and become a teacher. His father Bingul Mahto is a Chapakal mechanic and mother Subhadra Mahto is a homemaker. She is a resident of Bada Gidhi of Rajnagar block. He told that elder sister Usha Rani Mahato also got a place in the district after studying. Seeing him, my studies got awakened and I studied diligently. He has given the credit of his success to the teachers and parents of the school.

Laborer’s daughter Santoshi Singh Sardar made place in district top ten in commerce

Daily wage laborer mason Gundhar Singh Sardar and mother Sombari Singh Reza, resident of Ghatdulmi village of Chowka police station under Seraikela district, work. Santoshi Singh Sardar, daughter of Gundhar Singh Sardar, has secured a place in the district top ten by scoring 411 marks in Inter Commerce. Santoshi Singh Sardar wants to complete further studies in commerce. Wants to give credit of good marks to her teacher.

Suheb of Tiruldih of Chandil became the second topper of the district

Suheb Ansari, a student of Inter College, Tiruldih under Kukdu block of Chandil sub-division, has become the district second topper by scoring 446 marks in the Inter Arts examination. Suheb Ansari has brought laurels to the district as well as to his village and college. He gave the credit of his success to his parents. Father Aslam Ansari does rod-cement business. Whereas, mother Afsana is a housewife. Suhaib Ansari wants to become an Income Tax Officer in future.

27 out of 35 girl students of Kastriba Gandhi Vidyalaya, Kuchai got first division

Inter Arts girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Residential Balia Vidyalaya, Kuchai, Kharsawan also performed better. Out of 35, 27 girl students passed with first division, while seven got second division. On this achievement, the school warden told that Aarti Munda got 391 marks (78.2%), Manju Mahto got 375 marks (75%) and Sushma Mahto got 365 marks (73%).

Mandakini of Kasturba Vidyalaya Rajnagar wants to become a teacher

Mandakini Mahato, a student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Residential School, Rajnagar, has secured the fourth position in the district by scoring 438 marks in Inter Arts. Mandakini Mahato got 81 marks in English, 84 in Hindi, 88 in History, 91 in Geography, 94 in Political Science, 91 in Social Science. Mandakini Mahato’s father Surendra Mahato is a farmer and mother Raiwari Mahato is a homemaker. Mandakini Mahato wants to become a teacher after further studies. He has given the credit of his success to his parents and teachers.