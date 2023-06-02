Jagan Mohan Reddy mocks Chandrababu Naidu, calls TDP’s manifesto ‘Bisi Bele Bhat’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made fun of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Reddy termed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as ‘Bisi Bele Bhat’ for the 2024 assembly elections.

TDP manifesto amalgamation of poll promises of BJP and Congress: Reddy

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, TDP’s manifesto is an amalgamation of the election promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Karnataka and also includes the schemes of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Jagan Mohan Reddy mocks Chandrababu Naidu

Taking a jibe at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy accused him of cooking ‘bisi bele bhat’ and ‘pulihora’ manifesto by allegedly copying schemes of other parties, including the previous state government led by YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Planted. ‘Bisi Bele Bhat’ and ‘Pulihora’ are popular Kannada dishes.

Chandrababu Naidu copied in the manifesto: Reddy

Chandrababu’s manifesto was not prepared in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy said after launching a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme at Pattikonda in Kurnool district. It was not prepared in our state, because this person does not mix with people. It stems from Karnataka. Reddy claimed that Chandrababu Naidu copied all the schemes of the YSRCP regime including ‘Amma Vodi’, ‘Cheyuta’ and ‘Rythu Bharosa’. He said that Chandrababu Naidu has no originality, personality and credibility.

N Chandrababu Naidu’s manifesto was not born in Andhra Pradesh. It is a ‘Bisi Bele Bath’ cooked manifesto taken from the two parties, Congress & BJP in the recently concluded elections in Karnataka. He also copied schemes and SOPs from our party such as Amma Vodi and Rythu… pic.twitter.com/zQogvORS99

Chandrababu Naidu promised to give 20 thousand rupees every year to the farmers

Chandrababu Naidu has announced several welfare schemes for women, unemployed youth and farmers when TDP comes to power in Andhra Pradesh. He promised to provide monthly cash assistance of Rs 1,500 to all women above 18 years of age under the Bhavishyakathu Guarantee Scheme, create 20 lakh jobs for youth under Yuva Galam Yojana and provide financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to farmers every year. promised.