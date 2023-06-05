Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: From Jagannath Temple to Mausi Maa Temple, know about the famous temples of Odisha

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Situated on the Bay of Bengal, Odisha is an Indian state and is known for its tribal cultures and many ancient Hindu temples which are not only popular in India but across the world. People from all over the world come to this coastal state to see the architecture and sculptures inscribed on the walls of these historical temples of Odisha. If you are one of those people who love to see historical monuments and are planning to visit this state, then you must not miss some of the prominent temples representing the glorious history and rich culture of the state. Because the state remained under the influence of the Kalinga Empire for a long time, most of the temples reflect its architectural style.

Jagannath Temple

Dedicated to Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the Jagannath Temple is one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in the state of Odisha. It has immense spiritual value and attracts innumerable devotees every year. Interestingly, people believe that the flag at the top of the temple waves in the opposite direction of the wind. The temple is famous for its annual Rath Yatra, which is attended by lakhs of people. During the journey, three huge chariots carry the deities.

Konark Sun Temple

Located at the north-eastern corner of Puri and dedicated to the Sun God, the Konark Sun Temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its exquisite architecture and intricate stone carvings attract people from all over the world. Designed in the shape of a chariot, with exquisitely carved wheels and galloping horses, the temple is a perfect representation of the architectural Kalinga style of architecture. Additionally, the temple has intricate stone sculptures depicting scenes from Hindu mythology.

Check here the list of famous temples of Odisha

list of temples

Jagannath Temple, Puri, Orissa

Maa Tara Tarini Temple, Purushottampur, Odisha

Konark Sun Temple, Konark, Orissa

Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Brahmeswara Temple, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Gundicha Temple, Puri, Orissa

Mukteshwar Temple, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Parashurameshwar Temple, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Rajarani Temple, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Vaital Deula, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Ram Mandir, Bhubaneshwar, Orissa

Ananta Vasudev Temple, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Cuttack Chandi Temple, Cuttack, Odisha

Chausath Jogini Temple, Hirapur, Orissa

Mausi Maa Temple, Puri, Odisha