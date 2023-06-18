Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Pulling the chariot of God is very auspicious, know why people do this work

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: According to the Hindu calendar, the world famous Jagannath Yatra that starts in Puri, Orissa, takes place every year on the second date of the month of Ashadha. This time June 20 is starting from Friday. The main part of this holy event is the worship of Lord Jagannath (Krishna). The Rath Yatra is believed to commemorate the return of this Supreme Being (Shri Krishna) to his home in Vrindavan after a long period of separation from the people of Vrindavan.

Why is holding the rope of Rath Yatra considered auspicious?

The festival of Jagannath Yatra lasts for 15 days and religious and cultural preparations begin much earlier with the construction of new chariots. Pulling the chariot or touching the rope is considered auspicious by many as it is believed that the sacred chariot of Lord Jagannath is an incarnation of the deity himself and his soul resides inside the deities placed on the chariots. This is the only time when the temple premises All the three idols are brought out, giving devotees a chance to catch a glimpse of their favorite deities. It is the wish of every devotee to touch or pull the rope attached to the chariot.

It is believed that by simply pulling or touching the rope, Lord Jagannath absolves a person of all his sins and liberates him from the cycle of rebirth. The devotion towards Lord Jagannath was so deep that till a few decades back, devotees used to sacrifice their lives by coming under the wheels of the chariot. However, stricter rules have now been put in place to avoid these unfortunate incidents.

Religious Significance of Rath Yatra

According to religious scriptures, whoever participates in the Rath Yatra festival of the Lord and sees the Lord, all his sins are removed. It is also mentioned that Lord Vishnu bestows happiness and prosperity on the person participating in the Rath Yatra.

Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra is famous in Puri, Orissa.

Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is taken out in Puri, Odisha. Jagannath ji is considered to be the second form of Lord Vishnu. He is enshrined in the Jagannath temple of Puri along with his sister Devi Subhadra and elder brother Balarama. The Rath Yatra taken out in Puri has special significance in Hinduism. Devotees from all over the country and abroad throng to participate in this grand journey.