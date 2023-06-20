Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will start today, know its time and importance

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: This year Jagannath Rath Yatra is starting from 20th June. Some rituals are performed even before the start of the Rath Yatra, which begins on the full moon day of Jyestha month. On this day Lord Jagannath, sister Subhadra and elder brother Balram were bathed in the Jagannath temple. People from all over the country and abroad come to Puri to have a darshan of Lord Jagannath in Rath Yatra. Let’s know, how will the grand Rath Yatra be taken out today, time and importance?

Rath Yatra 2023 will be taken out today?

Second date of Ashadh month Shukla Paksha starts: June 19, 11:25 am Second date of Ashadh month Shukla Paksha ends: June 20, 01:07 pm Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra date: June 20, 2023, Tuesday

Importance of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath

Lord Jagannath has special importance in Sanatan Dharma. The temple of Lord Jagannath located in Puri is counted among the Char Dhams. The tradition of Rath Yatra, which has been going on since ancient times, is being followed even today. A large number of devotees come from all over the country and abroad to participate in this yatra. It is believed that any devotee who worships Lord Jagannath with a true heart. All their sorrows go away and all their wishes are fulfilled.

Since when is the chariot made?

The chariots used during the Rath Yatra are made every year. Carpenters started building chariots (chariots) on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. The chariots are painted in bright colors and are covered with red, black, yellow or green umbrellas on top. Lord Jagannath uses red and yellow, Lord Balarama uses red and green, while Subhadra uses red and black.